Virtual Reading Of HONEY FITZ Premiers On Friday
Playthings Theater is producing a virtual reading of Honey Fitz, the new play by up and coming playwright Justin McDevitt.
Honey Fitz, an Irish Pub scheduled to be demolished in the morning, is visited by a handful of its remaining regulars. Bill and Charlene, a hot and cold divorced couple; Patrick who has come for a nightcap to calm his pre-wedding nerves and to share a final moment with Mick, the sardonic bartender; and Ginny, the bride to be who followed Patrick only to discover his secret. With last call approaching they find it difficult to leave the bar and each other
Playthings will present the reading beginning Friday September 18. Tickets are available here: http://www.playthingstheatre.org.
