Video: Zachary Quinto Discusses His Musical Roots Before Broadway Return in CULT OF LOVE

Zachary Quinto is leaning into his musical theatre roots before returning to Broadway in Cult of Love.

While sitting down on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he revealed that "there's a fair amount of music" in the play, which brings him back to his musical theatre roots.

"It's something I haven't done, I haven't performed musically in years and so I'm terrified of it but in a way that I want to be terrified of something that I do. I want to lean into it, face the fear in order to grow beyond my own limitations," Quinto explained.

Quinto then broke out his banjo, leading the audience in a sing-a-long of "You Are My Sunshine."

The New York Premiere production of CULT OF LOVE will begin previews on November 20th and will officially open on December 12th at the Helen Hayes Theater. The Leslye Headland-written play will be directed by Trip Cullman.

The company will also include Molly Bernard (TV Land’s “Younger”), Roberta Colindrez (Broadway’s Fun Home, 2ST’s Mala Hierba), Barbie Ferreira (HBO’s “Euphoria”), Rebecca Henderson (“Star Wars: Acolyte”), Christopher Lowell (Netflix’s “Glow,” Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father”), Christopher Sears (Off-Broadway’s The Harvest and Gently Down the Stream), and Emmy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award nominee Shailene Woodley (The Divergent Series, Ferrari, HBO’s “Big Little Lies”), who will be making her Broadway debut.

ABOUT CULT OF LOVE

It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family! The four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled, and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?

Emmy® Award nominee Leslye Headland (Bachelorette, “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” “Russian Doll”) has written an equally heartwarming and heartbreaking new play about the things that bind families together... or tear them apart.

CULT OF LOVE will feature scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, and sound design by Darron L West. The Music Supervisor is Jacinth Greywoode. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Liz Fraser, CSA.CULT OF LOVE had its World Premiere at IAMA in January 2018.