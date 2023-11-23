Video: Watch the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Back to the Future is running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

By: Nov. 23, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

Back to the Future: The Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from $79
Cast
Photos
Videos

Earlier this this morning, the cast of Back to the Future headed to 34th Street to perform a special number as a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch their performance below! 

Other Broadway performances at the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include: Shucked, Spamalot, How to Dance in Ohio, and & Juliet (on NBC) and Chicago, A Beautiful Noise and Aladdin (on CBS).

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Back to the Future is led by Roger Bart (Doc Brown) and Casey Likes (Marty McFly), with Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen).




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Teen Correspondent Liora Catches Up with Broadway Teen JJ Niemann! Photo
Video: Teen Correspondent Liora Catches Up with Broadway 'Teen' JJ Niemann!

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's own Teen Critic Liora Shuf stops by the Winter Garden Theatre to chat with social media superstar JJ Niemann about his latest gig in Broadway's Back to the Future!

2
Photos/Video: Original BACK TO THE FUTURE Star Joins Broadway Cast Onstage to Perform Eart Photo
Photos/Video: Original BACK TO THE FUTURE Star Joins Broadway Cast Onstage to Perform 'Earth Angel'

On Saturday, October 21st, the Broadway production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical celebrated “Back to the Future Day” with special performances from Harry Waters Jr., best known as Marvin Berry in the original “Back to the Future” film. Check out photos and video from inside the big night!

3
Video: Ben Makes It Work with Choreo from BACK TO THE FUTURE Photo
Video: Ben Makes It Work with Choreo from BACK TO THE FUTURE

In this video, watch as Ben celebrates Back to the Future Day (October 21st) by breaking down Chris Bailey's choreography for Broadway's Back to the Future with the help of dance captains Gabi Stapula and Marc Heitzman.

4
BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram

Saturday, October 21 marks “Back to the Future Day,” a widely celebrated holiday among BACK TO THE FUTURE fans around the world, and the date Doc Brown and Marty McFly travel to in 2015 in Back to the Future II.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Back to the Future the Musical 88 MPH Blue Wash Tee Back to the Future the Musical 88 MPH Blue Wash Tee
Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Long Sleeve Tee Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Long Sleeve Tee
Creating Back to the Future the Musical Book Creating Back to the Future the Musical Book
Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Mug Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Mug

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch the Behind-the-Scenes Taping of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at the Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: Watch the Behind-the-Scenes Taping of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: ALADDIN Performs 'Prince Ali' at the Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: ALADDIN Performs 'Prince Ali' at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 23rd, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 23rd, 2023
Video: THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast Surprises Broadway's Best With Sweet Treats From Shmackary'sVideo: THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast Surprises Broadway's Best With Sweet Treats From Shmackary's

Videos

Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
HAMILTON

Recommended For You