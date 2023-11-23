Video: Watch the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Earlier this this morning, the cast of Back to the Future headed to 34th Street to perform a special number as a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch their performance below!

Other Broadway performances at the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include: Shucked, Spamalot, How to Dance in Ohio, and & Juliet (on NBC) and Chicago, A Beautiful Noise and Aladdin (on CBS).

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Back to the Future is led by Roger Bart (Doc Brown) and Casey Likes (Marty McFly), with Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen).