Video: Watch 'Waves and Wires' from HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

How to Dance in Ohio is running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

How to Dance in Ohio is now running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre and you can catch a first look at "Waves and Wires" performed by Liam Pearce and the rest of the company below!
 
How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt and poignant new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. As a group of seven autistic young adults prepare for their first ever formal dance-they face a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.

With book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold (she/her) – all making their Broadway debuts - How to Dance in Ohio began previews on November 15, 2023.







Video: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Photo
Video: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour

Members of the cast and creative team of How to Dance in Ohio recently chatted with PBS NewsHour about the importance of Austism representation on Broadway, and more! Check out the video here!

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cancels Todays Matinee Due to Illness Photo
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cancels Today's Matinee Due to Illness

How to Dance in Ohio on Broadway has cancelled today's January 3rd matinee due to illness in the company. 

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIOs Ashley Wool Shares How Autistic People Can Benefit From A Theatre Ed Photo
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO's Ashley Wool Shares How Autistic People Can Benefit From A Theatre Education

Ashley Wool is an autistic actor making her Broadway debut in the new musical, How to Dance in Ohio, currently running at the Belasco Theatre. Below, read her first person essay on how arts education helped her navigate the complexities of life on the autism spectrum.

Video: ABC News Goes Behind the Scenes of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Photo
Video: ABC News Goes Behind the Scenes of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Watch as ABC News goes behind the scenes of the new Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio!

