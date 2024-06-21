Video: Watch Sundance Hit Short Film 'F^¢K '€M R!GHT B@¢K' Starring Kara Young

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sundance hit short film F^¢K '€M R!GHT B@¢K, which stars rapper Emmanuel 'DDm' Williams and newly minted Tony Award Winner Kara Young, has been released as a Vimeo Staff Pick.

Directed by Harris Doran, written by Doran and Emmanuel ‘DDm’ Williams, and starring Williams, Kara Young and Catherine Curtin, F^¢K '€M R!GHT B@¢K follows a queer Black aspiring Baltimore rapper who must outwit his vengeful day-job boss in order to avoid getting fired after accidentally eating an edible.

F^¢K '€M R!GHT B@¢K premiered in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival where it was named one of IndieWire’s 10 Must-See Short Films. The film went on to receive awards at many festivals including the Audience Award at Indie Memphis Film Festival, Special Jury Award at Florida Film Festival, Outstanding Ensemble Award at Tallgrass Film Festival, and the Best Comedy Short Film at Aspen ShortsFest making the film Oscar-qualified.

The film was acquired by Showtime/Paramount+ where it continues to be available for streaming. Produced by former HBO executive Doris Casap’s Mother Films, in association with Doran’s Madison Square Films and Haley Geffen’s Coed Pictures, the film is produced by Casap, Doran, James A. Burkhalter and Geffen, and is executive produced by Casap.

Doran said, "I am thrilled that the film is going to be seen by so many people and spread joy, comedy and heart at a time when it is so needed."

"We are so happy to have the world get to know DDm on screen where he belongs, in the fabulous and talented hands of Harris Doran," said Casap.

The songs in the film are by Williams, cinematography by Tyler W. Davis, and editing by Doran. Doran produced the award-winning documentary KOKOMO CITY which was released by Magnolia Pictures and acquired by Showtime/Paramount+.