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Video: Watch SIX's Dylan Mulvaney Sing 'Edelweiss' at Broadway Backwards

Watch Mulvaney's performance of the Sound of Music classic here!

By: Mar. 29, 2026



Watch Six star Dylan Mulvaney sing "Edelweiss" from The Sound of Music at Broadway Backwards.

“As queer people, we’re often trying to top ourselves – no pun intended," Mulvaney said, according to the video's caption. "But tonight, I chose something a bit more simple. It’s a song I love to sing, and it’s one that brings me hope."

The video is by Bardo Arts, edited by Broadway Cares’ Josh Drake. The song is by Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II from The Sound of Music. The performance is orchestrated by Cameron Moncur, arranged by Meg Zervoulis Bate, and conducted by Mary-Mitchell Campbell
 

Watch the video here!



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