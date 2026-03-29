Video: Watch SIX's Dylan Mulvaney Sing 'Edelweiss' at Broadway Backwards





Watch Six star Dylan Mulvaney sing "Edelweiss" from The Sound of Music at Broadway Backwards.

“As queer people, we’re often trying to top ourselves – no pun intended," Mulvaney said, according to the video's caption. "But tonight, I chose something a bit more simple. It’s a song I love to sing, and it’s one that brings me hope."

The video is by Bardo Arts, edited by Broadway Cares’ Josh Drake. The song is by Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II from The Sound of Music. The performance is orchestrated by Cameron Moncur, arranged by Meg Zervoulis Bate, and conducted by Mary-Mitchell Campbell



Watch the video here!