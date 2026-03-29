Video: Watch SIX's Dylan Mulvaney Sing 'Edelweiss' at Broadway Backwards
Watch Mulvaney's performance of the Sound of Music classic here!
By: Gillian Blum Mar. 29, 2026
Watch Six star Dylan Mulvaney sing "Edelweiss" from The Sound of Music at Broadway Backwards.
“As queer people, we’re often trying to top ourselves – no pun intended," Mulvaney said, according to the video's caption. "But tonight, I chose something a bit more simple. It’s a song I love to sing, and it’s one that brings me hope."
The video is by Bardo Arts, edited by Broadway Cares’ Josh Drake. The song is by Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II from The Sound of Music. The performance is orchestrated by Cameron Moncur, arranged by Meg Zervoulis Bate, and conducted by Mary-Mitchell Campbell
Watch the video here!