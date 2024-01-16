Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Governors Ball 2024 Lineup

Governors Ball, New York's premier music festival, announced the lineup for its 2024 installment, marking the festival's triumphant return to the iconic Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens during New York's Music Month on June 7, 8 and 9.

This year's lineup includes stellar headlining performances from Maplewood, NJ native, Grammy Award-winner SZA, 9x Grammy Award-nominee, Syracuse native and three-time Gov Ball alumni, Post Malone, and 5x Grammy-nominated, returning headliner and ASCAP Vanguard Award recipients, The Killers.

The lineup also includes an expanded presence of Latin music with artists like Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro and Farruko, to name a few. Plus the topline talents of 21 Savage, Dominic Fike, Carly Rae Jepsen, Reneé Rapp, Labrinth, Sabrina Carpenter and Don Toliver. Gov Ball is also pleased to welcome festival debut performances from Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, TV Girl, Goth Babe, Alex G, Jessie Murph, Teezo Touchdown, Tyla, Kevin Abstract and much more.

"I'm thrilled to welcome everyone back to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for this year's Governors Ball, featuring headliners SZA, Post Malone and The Killers," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "We're deeply grateful for the economic activity the festival will generate for Queens, and we're even more grateful that the festival is partnering with some of our local nonprofits, including Chhaya, Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective and the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park, to work with our local food vendors and other community groups doing important empowerment work."

Now in its 14th year and second iteration at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Gov Ball will ring in summer in the city with over 60 bands on 3 stages for 3 days. In its new location and expanded footprint, with Vulture raving, “At Flushing, there was plenty of shade, ample food options, and room to move.” The festival site is less than 30 minutes by train from any of the Five Boroughs with additional ease of access from New Jersey, Upstate New York and Connecticut. This year's programming includes some of the city's best local, gourmet food offerings including the return of Queens Night Market world cuisine vendors, plus a comprehensive beverage lineup paired with immersive fan activations cascading over the lush, immaculate park landscape with structures that serve as a beacon in American's history of innovation, design, culture and recreation.

Fans can sign up now for the SMS Presale happening THIS Thursday, 1/18 from 11am - 1pm ET. This is the ONLY WAY to guarantee getting your tickets at the lowest price. Sign up for a presale passcode to secure your spot at Gov Ball 2024. All ticket prices will increase on Thursday at 1pm ET when the Public On-Sale begins. Ticket prices are all-inclusive with no fees on top.

This year, Gov Ball is pleased to announce two new ticket types - 2-Day bundles and Ultimate Tickets. The 2-Day bundle allows fans to customize their festival experience over the weekend and attend any two days of their choosing at any ticket type. T

he ultra-premium Ultimate Ticket (per person and 21+ only) includes access to a shared Ultimate guest Cabana with all day snacks, dinner buffet, all-inclusive bar, dedicated restroom, and prime views of Main Stage, exclusive front-of-stage viewing at all stages with complimentary beer & seltzer, golf cart transportation between stages, festival concierge to assist with your festival needs, $100 credit to use at official Festival Merch store (excludes artist merch), exclusive festival merchandise gift, and presale access to Gov Ball After Dark. Returning premium ticket types include GA+ and VIP 3-Day and 1-Day tickets.

Layaway Plans are also available on all ticket types starting at $25 down. Also, local Queens residents (11368, 11355, 11375, and 11367 zip codes) are eligible for a 15% discount on tickets. For more information on all ticket types and layaway plans, please visit www.GovBall.com.

Those looking to sport the latest Gov Ball gear are encouraged to visit the online store for a line of cozy merch, available for purchase today, for the winter season. These limited items make great belated holiday gifts for friends and family! Visit www.GovBall.com for more information.

In 2023, via a percentage of ticket sales, fans at Governors Ball contributed over $52,000 dollars in donations and over 6,000 fans took actions such as volunteering through Gov Ball Gives Back in partnership with Propeller, supporting the Queens community by partnering with local non-profit organizations including Chhaya, Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective (ECRC) and new this year, the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park.