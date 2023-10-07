Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater

The Public Theater has released a short teaser video featuring rehearsal footage from Alicia Keys's Hell's Kitchen, featuring Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more.

A new musical with music and lyrics by 15-time Grammy Award winner Keys, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, HELL'S KITCHEN begins performances with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Tuesday, October 24 and officially opens on Sunday, November 19. The production will run through Sunday, January 7th.

Watch the footage below!

The Public's Joseph Papp Free Performance initiative will offer free tickets to the performance on Tuesday, October 24 through TodayTix. The Lottery will open for entries on Thursday, October 19 and will close at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 23. Additionally, $40 tickets are available in multiple ways. On the day of each performance, a limited number of tickets will be available through a digital lottery provided by TodayTix. Additionally, an in-person ticket lottery will be held in the lobby of The Public Theater prior to each scheduled performance. Entry will open two and a half hours prior to each scheduled performance, with the lottery starting 30 minutes later. Student tickets may also be purchased in advance at The Public Theater Box Office with a valid student ID. Tickets are subject to availability.

The complete cast of HELL'S KITCHEN will include Shoshana Bean (Jersey), Chad Carstarphen (Ray/Ensemble), Reid Clarke (Ensemble), Chloe O. Davis (Ensemble), Nico DeJesus (Ensemble), Brandon Victor Dixon (Davis), Timothy L. Edwards (Ensemble), Desmond Sean Ellington (Understudy), Badia Farha (Understudy), Vanessa Ferguson (Tiny/Ensemble), David A. Guzman (Ensemble), Crystal Monee Hall (Crystal/Ensemble), Gianna Harris (Understudy), Jakeim Hart (Q/Ensemble), Chris Lee (Knuck), Jackie Leon (Jessica/Ensemble), Kecia Lewis (Miss Liza Jane), Raechelle Manalo (Ensemble), Jade Milan (Understudy), Maleah Joi Moon (Ali), Onyxx Noel (Understudy), Susan Oliveras (Understudy), Sarah Parker (Ensemble), William Roberson (Understudy), Niki Saludez (Ensemble), Mariand Torres (Maria/Ensemble), Donna Vivino (Understudy), and Lamont Walker II (Riq/Ensemble).

The music team of HELL'S KITCHEN will include music supervision by Emmy and Grammy-winning Adam Blackstone, orchestrations by Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt, music coordination by Kristy Norter, and music direction by Dominic Fallacaro.

“I'm so excited that Adam Blackstone is a part of this All-Star team!” said Alicia Keys. "Everything from the Grammys to the Super Bowl has been transformed by his Midas touch and now the musical theater world will be as well! Hell's Kitchen is so exciting, the music and every part of this show is going to touch you in a way you can't predict! I'm so grateful for all the tremendous artists bringing the magic! Get ready!”

Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys and Pulitzer Prize-finalist playwright Kristoffer Diaz bring their exhilarating coming-of-age musical HELL'S KITCHEN to The Public this fall. In a cramped apartment hanging off the side of Times Square, 17-year-old Ali is desperate to get her piece of the New York dream. Ali's mother is just as determined to protect her daughter from the same mistakes she made. When Ali falls for a talented young drummer, both mother and daughter must face hard truths about race, defiance, and growing up. Ali feels trapped, until the sound of a neighbor playing piano opens the door to an unexpected friendship and a radically different future. Loosely based on Alicia Keys' personal experiences, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, HELL'S KITCHEN is an unforgettable new show featuring both newly created music and the soulful, iconic songs of New York's own Alicia Keys.

HELL'S KITCHEN features scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, prop management by Claire M. Kavanah. Danny Maly serves as production stage manager and Tiffany Robinson and Luisa Sánchez Colón as stage managers.

Following HELL'S KITCHEN, The Public Theater's 2023-24 season at its downtown Astor Place home continues with MANAHATTA. The gripping play by Emerging Writers Group alumnus Mary Kathryn Nagle and directed by Obie Award winner Laurie Woolery returns to The Public, where Nagle first developed the epic play about a young Native American woman connecting with her ancestral Lenape homeland. 2024 kicks off with the world premiere of Tony Award winner Itamar Moses' THE ALLY, a provocative new play directed by Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer and featuring Josh Radnor about the vanishing line between the personal and the political. Pulitzer Prize winner and writer-in-residence Suzan-Lori Parks returns with SALLY & TOM, an edgy dramedy about art, history, and politics, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. Emerging Writers Group alumnus Ife Olujobi makes her professional stage debut with the bold, bitingly funny play JORDANS. Directed by Obie Award winner Whitney White, the world premiere play is a piercing exploration of assimilation, racial capitalism, success, and survival.

The Library at The Public serves food and drink Tuesday through Sunday, beginning at 5:00 p.m. and closing at midnight. The Library is closed on Mondays. For more information, visit publictheater.org.