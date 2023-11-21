Alicia Keys to Perform One-Night-Only Concert AN EVENING WITH THE COMPOSER at The Public Theater

15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys will take to The Public’s Newman Stage for a one-night-only concert, ALICIA KEYS: AN EVENING WITH THE COMPOSER, on Monday, December 4 at 8:00 p.m. Performing live on stage, Keys will take audience members through an intimate journey behind the music and creation of the world premiere musical, HELL’S KITCHEN, currently running at The Public through Sunday, January 14. For an audience of just 280, Keys will sing some of her most iconic songs and share her personal stories of the making of HELL’s KITCHEN, with musical direction by Emmy Award winner Adam Blackstone and special guest performances from company members Chris Lee, Jade Milan, and Maleah Joi Moon.

Tickets for ALICIA KEYS: AN EVENING WITH THE COMPOSER, a concert to benefit the non-profit theater, start at $2,500 and are available now by calling 212.539.8694, online at Click Here, or via email at events@publictheater.org. Proceeds from this benefit support The Public's emerging and established artists plus year-round programming and activities, furthering The Public’s mission of providing a home for artists who give voice to the pressing issues of our time.

ABOUT HELL’S KITCHEN

Alicia Keys and Pulitzer Prize-finalist playwright Kristoffer Diaz bring their exhilarating coming-of-age musical HELL’S KITCHEN to The Public this fall. In a cramped apartment hanging off the side of Times Square, 17-year-old Ali is desperate to get her piece of the New York dream. Ali’s mother is just as determined to protect her daughter from the same mistakes she made. When Ali falls for a talented young drummer, both mother and daughter must face hard truths about race, defiance, and growing up. Ali feels trapped, until the sound of a neighbor playing piano opens the door to an unexpected friendship and a radically different future. Loosely based on Alicia Keys’ personal experiences, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, HELL’S KITCHEN is an unforgettable new show featuring both newly created music and the soulful, iconic songs of New York’s own Alicia Keys. The show began performances on Tuesday, October 24 and has been extended a third time through Sunday, January 14.

ALICIA KEYS is a 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, founder of Keys Soulcare, New York Times best-selling author, film/television and Broadway producer, accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor, Keys has sold over 65 million records, over 5 billion streams and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Keys has become the #1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium with over 37 million certified track sales (US) and 20 million album sales (US). She released her eighth studio album, Keys (Originals and Unlocked)—a double album—in 2021 followed by a deluxe version in 2022 and a sold-out Alicia + Keys World Tour that celebrated the Keys and Alicia albums. She recently completed her first Latin American leg of that tour to rave reviews and ravenous audiences. Keys released her book More Myself: A Journey via Flatiron Books, which debuted and spent multiple weeks on the New York Times Bestseller List. In March 2022, she released her first graphic novel titled Girl on Fire with HarperCollins. Keys released her first-ever holiday album Santa Baby in November 2022 which includes four original songs, including the single “December Back 2 June.” Keys recently completed a spectacular, 360-degree show, the Keys to the Summer Tour, which hit 22 cities across North America. Hell’s Kitchen, the original stage musical Keys diligently worked for 13 years to create, opened November 19 at The Public Theater.

ABOUT THE PUBLIC THEATER:

THE PUBLIC continues the work of its visionary founder Joe Papp as a civic institution engaging, both on-stage and off, with some of the most important ideas and social issues of today. Conceived over 60 years ago as one of the nation’s first nonprofit theaters, The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham, The Public’s wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work at its landmark home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park, the Mobile Unit touring throughout New York City’s five boroughs, Public Forum, Under the Radar, Public Lab, Public Works, Public Shakespeare Initiative, and Joe’s Pub. Since premiering HAIR in 1967, The Public continues to create the canon of American Theater and is currently represented on Broadway by the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Their programs and productions can also be seen regionally across the country and around the world. The Public has received 60 Tony Awards, 190 Obie Awards, 57 Drama Desk Awards, 61 Lortel Awards, 36 Outer Critic Circle Awards, 13 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards, 62 AUDELCO Awards, 6 Antonyo Awards, and 6 Pulitzer Prizes. publictheater.org

The Public Theater stands in honor of the first people and our ancestors. We acknowledge the land on which The Public and its theaters stand—the original homeland of the Lenape people. We acknowledge the painful history of genocide and forced removal from this territory. We honor the generations of stewards and we pay our respects to the many diverse indigenous peoples still connected to this land.