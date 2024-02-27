Video: Watch Maria Friedman Sing Sondheim in Rehearsals for LEGACY

Maria Friedman is getting ready to hit the stage at her home away from home (the Hudson Theatre) where her one-night-only concert event Legacy: An Evening with Maria Friedman & Friends celebrating Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch and Michel Legrand, amongst other greats will play on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Four-time Olivier Award winner and director of this season’s Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along, Maria Friedman has crafted a special one-night-only concert, with friends old and new, that will explore the legacies of three titans of 20th century musical theatre. A universally praised interpreter of their works, Maria performed with Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch and Michel Legrand multiple times throughout her career. This unique theatrical event will see her showcase many of their greatest hits with entertaining and personal memories that will make this evening with Maria Friedman a night to remember.

Watch below as she rehearses in London for the big night and gives a very special sneak peek of "Broadway Baby" from Follies.