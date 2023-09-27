Video: Watch Lele Pons Dance to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DANCING WITH THE STARS

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong performed a tango to “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge on last night's season premiere of Dancing With the Stars.

“El Tango de Roxanne” is featured in Baz Luhrmann's original film and the Broadway musical adaptation of Moulin Rouge. The song went viral on social media in 2022, with even Lizzo sharing her own rendition of the song on TikTok. Watch the song as it is performed in Moulin Rouge! the Musical here.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Other contestants on this season include Jason Mraz, Mira Sorvino, Barry WilliamsAlyson Hannigan, Jamie Lynn Spears, Ariana Madix, and more.

Lele Pons is a social media sensation who has taken the world by storm with her comedic videos, capturing the hearts of tens of millions of fans around the globe. In addition to her social media career, Pons has appeared in several films and TV shows, and has released many hit singles including “Celoso,” which became a major hit in Latin America and Spain.

Currently running at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

Watch the performance here:







