An Exclusive Look at Bradley Jaden’s ‘Western-Inspired’ Ensemble at WANTED Opening Night

Bradley Jaden is dressed to kill for opening night of Wanted, the new Broadway musical about two sisters who become outlaws with the assistance of guns and face powder.

After years of starring on the West End, the English actor exclusively tells BroadwayWorld that making his Broadway debut in the new musical is a “real once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“I’m just trying to slow myself down,” he says, “so I don’t miss any of the adventure that’s about to happen.”

Though Jaden often opts for classic black-and-white looks, the leading man says he decided to go all out for his first Broadway opening.

“I Wanted to stretch my horizon,” says Jaden, who had the tails cut off his vintage Christian Dior jacket and had it tailored for a chic look that lends itself to the musical’s 1890s Texas setting.

His pants are from London-based contemporary fashion and luxury streetwear label Seventh, his shirt is Brooks Brothers, and his bolo tie is Prada. Styled by Antonio Consuegra, the rest of Jaden’s look consists of vintage accents and accessories. A huge fan of watches, Jaden dons a Rolex from his collection, and his silver jewelry is from The Great Frog in London.

“I have been wearing their stuff for years,” Jaden says of the handmade jewelry house that has designed for celebrities including late rocker Ozzy Osbourne. Jaden is going for a “Western-inspired” ensemble that is also “classy.”

“A lot of the colors and a lot of the silhouettes are definitely inspired from the show,” he says. “I have absolutely tried to lean myself into the Western front.”

Jaden plays the role of Jesse Whitewater — a white saloon owner who has his eyes set on one of the Clarke sisters — in Wanted, which officially opens Sunday, November 8, at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre. The actor found out he booked the job while he was on another contract in Japan, so when he arrived in New York City, it was a fresh start.

“I came here with literally one bag,” Jaden says. “I flew here with what I had in my suitcase.”

“This company has become my family,” he adds of Wanted’s all-star cast, which features Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine as Mary and Martha Clarke, respectively, with Grammy Award winner Ledisi as their mother, Tallulah Clarke. Jaden was also always a big fan of co-star Luke James, who plays Elijah.

“I was listening to Luke James for years,” Jaden says. “We’re literally next door to each other [in the theater], and we listen to R&B and soul every single night. I said to him after about three weeks — he’s a huge reason why I took this job.”

Jaden is excited to open an original musical, which is inspired by book writer and lyricist Angelica Chéri’s family history. As a descendant of the real-life Mary and Martha Clarke, Chéri grew up hearing stories of the sisters and collaborated with composer Ross Baum to bring her family lore to life.

To open a new musical that’s “telling a really important message” is “precious,” Jaden says, adding that he’s “really cherishing” the moment.

Audiences at the James Earl Jones have been “superb,” Jaden says, explaining how theatergoers “want to see new writing” and “want to hear new musicals.”

Jaden’s mother and aunt flew in from the U.K. to be in the house for opening night, and the actor also has his representation in from England as well as other friends and his partner there to cheer him on. “Being away from my family is the toughest part about being in New York,” he says. “After doing a month of previews, to have the family and friends come and support as well, it feels exciting.”

Now that Jaden has made it to opening night, he’s “looking forward to just being able to celebrate something that people have worked so hard for for so many years,” he says.

“We’ve actually got our day off the day afterwards,” he points out. “So I think people are absolutely going to let their hair down!”

Photo Credit: Dev Bowman

Stylist -Antonio Consuegra

Jacket - tailored vintage Dior

Tie - Prada

Shirt - Brooks Brothers

Pants -Seventh

Watch - vintage Rolex

Accessories- The Great Frog London

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