Video: 'It Just Feels Like Hope': Andrew Rannells & More on Bringing IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE to Broadway





The beloved holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life is coming to Broadway, and its star-studded company is ready to spread some Christmas cheer! BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with director Jerry Zaks, writer Joe Landry, and cast members Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Lisa Rinna, and Harry Hamlin and more to discuss bringing the timeless story to the stage just in time for the holidays.

For Zaks, the story's enduring message of hope and self-worth makes it particularly meaningful today.

"It's such a timeless story," he explained. "I think there are a lot of people today who don't have purpose, who don't have a sense of their own lives' values. And I think to the extent that the play will remind them that their lives do have value, I think that's a good reason to bring it back."

Rannells echoed that sentiment, sharing his excitement about bringing a little holiday magic to Broadway audiences.

"To tell this story specifically for the holidays, it just feels like a real gift," he said. "It's so heartwarming and there's nothing else like it on Broadway right now that feels like something that you can bring your family to and bring the kids to. It just feels like hope. It's a hopeful story to tell at a time where it's, I think, really important to tell it."

Presented as a radio play, the production offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience the familiar story in an entirely new way. For Hilty, that imaginative approach is part of what makes the show so special.

"There's nothing like [this show] on Broadway," she explained. "And I love that it's going to force these lucky audience members to sit and listen and focus on the words. You know, because what you imagine in your brain is way better than anything that anybody can actually show you. So it's a very unique joy to be a part of this telling of this iconic story."

Watch the full interview as the company shares more about bringing It's a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play to Broadway, working together under Zaks' direction, and getting into the holiday spirit!

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