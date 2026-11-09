My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: WANTED Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
Wanted is led by Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, Ledisi, Luke James, and Bradley Jaden.
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The James Earl Jones Theatre was the place to be last night, as the new musical Wanted officially opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the first official curtain call below!
The production stars Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown, Gatsby: An American Myth) as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine (West End: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Dreamgirls) as Martha Clarke, Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James (Thoughts of a Colored Man, “The Chi”) as Elijah, West End and London star Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked) as Jesse, Aurelia Williams (Once on This Island, Parade) as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. The production also features Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company is Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson and Brent Thiessen.
Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce. Wanted has orchestrations by John Clancy; arrangements by Ross Baum & Austin Cook; music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo & James Olmstead; music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr.; scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; lighting design by Adam Honoré; costume design by Emilio Sosa; sound design by Gareth Owen; video & projection design by Stefania Bulbarella; hair, wig & make-up design by J. Jared Janas & Tony Lauro; fight & intimacy direction by Claire Warden, cultural and intimacy direction by Kaja Dunn and casting by The TRC Company, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Olivia Paige West. Mary Macleod is the Production Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Bruce Gliaks
The Cast of "Wanted"
The Cast of "Wanted"
Luke James and Ledisi
Luke James, Ledisi and Liisi LaFontaine
Bradley Jaden, Solea Pfeiffer, Ledisi, Liisi LaFontaine and Luke James
Bradley Jaden, Solea Pfeiffer, Ledisi, Liisi LaFontaine and Luke James
Bradley Jaden, Solea Pfeiffer, Ledisi, Liisi LaFontaine, Luke James and The Cast of "Wanted"
Bradley Jaden, Solea Pfeiffer, Ledisi, Liisi LaFontaine, Luke James and The Cast of "Wanted"
Solea Pfeiffer, Ledisi and Liisi LaFontaine
The Cast of "Wanted" Swings
Producer Ben Holtzman
Producers Fiona Howe Rudin, Sammy Lopez and Ben Holtzman of P3 Productions
Producer Sammy Lopez
Producer Fiona Howe Rudin
Stevie Walker-Webb and The Cast of "Wanted"
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