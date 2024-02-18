Video: Watch Josh Groban and Katharine McPhee Sing 'Not While I'm Around' From SWEENEY TODD

On Friday, February 16th, Katharine McPhee and David Foster surprised audiences at the Kravis Center Gala in West Palm Beach by bringing out Josh Groban to sing 'Not While I'm Around' from Sweeney Todd with McPhee. David Foster accompanied them on piano.

Groban ended his run as Sweeney Todd in the current Broadway production on January 14th.

"This is one of my favorite songs from the show. I never got to sing this song in Sweeney Todd. It was always Tobias who got to sing this song, and it's one of the very few songs in Sweeney Todd that's not about killing and eating people. So tonight this is a rare treat for me," stated Groban before the performance.

Watch the video on McPhee's TikTok account below!

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; by being an economic catalyst; and by providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For general information about the Kravis Center, please visit kravis.org.