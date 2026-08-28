Donna Vivino to Star in New Movie Musical UNSILENCED

Donna Vivino will be starring in a new movie musical entitled Unsilenced, set to be released in 2027. The film is produced by Jane Doe No More, created and directed by Daniel C. Levine, with music composed by David Friedman.

Donna Palomba, Founder and President of Jane Doe No More shared on the Jane Doe No More website, "It certainly isn’t something I chose, yet I believe it was something I was destined to do and I wouldn't change a thing. For me, the best path forward from a home invasion and rape followed by revictimization was to fight for justice. I believe we learn most from our greatest challenges. These challenges kept me going and gave me a greater purpose. It stirred in me a passion to fight for real and meaningful change. That is how Jane Doe No More was born.

Today, I am asking for your help. For 19 years Jane Doe No More has been empowering survivors to find their voice, advance their healing, and educate others. As we grow in strength and numbers, our collective voice gets louder. What started as a whisper, when I was barely able to speak, has grown to a roar."

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