You Can Now Watch ELAINE STRITCH: AT LIBERTY Filmed Live at London's Old Vic

You can now view Elaine Stritch: At Liberty, Elaine Stritch's one-woman show, which won her a 2002 Tony, filmed at the Old Vic Theatre in London. It is available to view on YouTube. In the show, Stritch she traces her roots from The New School to Broadway star.

The show combines Elaine Stritch’s candid recollections of her life and career with musical numbers that reflect the stories she shares. The score includes songs closely associated with Stritch throughout her career, including “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Company and “Civilization” from Angel in the Wings, both of which she introduced on Broadway. Along with stories from her decades in show business, Stritch opens up about her personal life, including her relationships and struggles with alcohol.

About Elaine Stritch

Elaine Stritch was an American actress and singer, known for her work on Broadway. She made her professional stage debut in 1944 and appeared in numerous stage plays, musicals, feature films and television series. She was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 1995.

Stritch made her Broadway debut in the 1946 comedy Loco and went on to receive four Tony Award nominations: for the William Inge play Bus Stop (1956); the NoÃ«l Coward musical Sail Away (1962); the Stephen Sondheim musical Company (1971), which included her performance of the song "The Ladies Who Lunch"; and for the revival of the Edward Albee play A Delicate Balance (1996). Her one-woman show Elaine Stritch at Liberty, won the 2002 Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event.



Stritch relocated to London in the 1970s and starred in several West End productions, including Tennessee Williams' Small Craft Warnings (1973) and Neil Simon's The Gingerbread Lady (1974). She also starred with Donald Sinden in the ITV sitcom Two's Company (1975-79), which earned her a 1979 BAFTA TV Award nomination. She won an Emmy Award in 1993 for her guest role on Law & Order and another for the 2004 television documentary of her one-woman show. From 2007 to 2012, she had a recurring role as Colleen Donaghy on the NBC sitcom 30 Rock, a role that won her a third Emmy in 2007.

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