Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles & More Perform at PBS' Memorial Day Concert

Yesterday, PBS honored America’s national night of remembrance with their annual Memorial Day Concert. The 35th-anniversary event was broadcast from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

During the event, several Broadway luminaries took the stage to perform including Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo; Tony Award-nominated star of stage and screen Mary McCormack (HEELS, WEST WING); Tony Award-winning Broadway and TV star Ruthie Ann Miles (SWEENEY TODD, THE KING AND I, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE); Grammy and Tony Award-winning Broadway, film and TV star Patina Miller (THE HUNGER GAMES, MADAM SECRETARY, POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN); and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly, celebrating fifteen seasons with the concert.

Other presenters featured guests included Academy Award nominee, and Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG, Tony, and Olivier Award winner Bryan Cranston, Tony Award-winning actor and director BD Wong, and Golden Globe and SAG Award-nominated actress Jena Malone.

Hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise, both steadfast champions of veterans’ causes and active service members, The National Memorial Day Concert aired on PBS Sunday, May 26, 2024, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on PBS and YouTube and available as Video on Demand through June 9, 2024.