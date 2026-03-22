Video: Watch Bob The Drag Queen's Last Curtain Call in MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway

Bob The Drag Queen had his final performance as Harold Zidler in Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical on March 22.

Amid singing the remix of reprises from the show (in addition to his own song, "Purse First," which was added when he stepped into the role), Bob The Drag Queen got very emotional. He told his cast-mates, as well as those in the audience and backstage, that they "really made [his] dreams come true."

Watch his full final curtain call performance, including his last "Purse First," here!