Video: Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN

Just last month, Hadestown welcomed new stars! Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer joined the cast as Persephone, Hades and Eurydice respectively. Check out a first look at the trio in action below!

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Original Broadway cast member Reeve Carney will play his final performance as ‘Orpheus’ in Hadestown, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical, on Sunday, November 19. BroadwayWorld has learned that Jordan Fisher, who most recently starred as 'Anthony' in the current revival of Sweeney Todd, will take over the role, on Monday, November 20, 2023.