Video: Watch Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That's The Way It Is' on GMA3

Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney appeared on GMA3 this afternoon to perform "That’s The Way It Is" from & Juliet.

Watch the Tony-nominated pair sing the Céline Dion classic below!

Earlier today, the cast joined Wolfe and Courtney for a performance of "Since U Been Gone" on Good Morning America. Watch that performance here.

& Juliet was recently nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a SECOND CHANCE at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, also including "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Watch the performance here:



