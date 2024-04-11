Video: & JULIET'S 'Romeo' Ben Walker Sings 'We Can't Be Friends'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Walker, known for his role as 'Romeo' in the hit Broadway production & JULIET, surprised fans with a heartfelt cover of Ariana Grande's latest hit, 'We Can't Be Friends,' shared on his Instagram page. Watch Ben's stripped-down cover of the song now!

About Ben Walker

Ben Walker (he/him) made his Broadway debut in & JULIET. TV/Film: “Honor Society” (Paramount+), “Orange is the New Black,” “Evil.” Theater: Connecticut Repertory Theater, Pittsburgh CLO, and workshops directed by Liesl Tommy and Michael Greif. He is a graduate of the musical theater program at the University of Michigan.

About & Juliet

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That's The Way It Is,” “Can't Stop the Feeling,” and many more.

The current cast of & JULIET includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,' Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,' Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway' (no, not that one–the wife of William Shakespeare), Austin Scott as ‘Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,' Charity Angél Dawson as ‘Angelique,' Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,' and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,' with Daniel Assetta, Michael Iván Carrier, Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & JULIET includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Orchestrations and Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & JULIET is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.