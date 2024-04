Get Tickets from: $71

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



& Juliet star Justin David Sullivan is engaged to their partner, producer Stephen Cashmere!

The actor shared the happy news to their Instagram, posting the video of the Paris proposal with the caption, 'Im gonna hold you forever'

Check out the post below!