Video: Watch BAM's HAMLET Perform a Pop-Up Scene in Brooklyn

Watch Hiran Abeysekera and cast members from BAM's Hamlet take Shakespeare’s Gravedigger scene out of the Harvey Theatre and into the Brooklyn community for a special pop-up performance. Check out a video from the performance below!

Due to changes in global shipping routes, production elements for The National Theatre’s transfer of Hamlet were delayed in their arrival to New York. As a result, BAM hosted a pop-up performance in Fort Greene Park in April.

The production has now begun performances and will run through May 17.

The staging marks the first transfer under a new multi-year partnership between The National Theatre and BAM, bringing a contemporary interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy to New York audiences.

Abeysekera reprises the title role, portraying the Prince of Denmark as he navigates grief, power, and uncertainty following his father’s death. The production frames the story within a modern context, emphasizing themes of surveillance, privilege, and political instability.

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