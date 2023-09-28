Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW

Roger Bart, Casey Likes, and the cast of Back to the Future: the Musical appeared on The View this morning to perform "It Works."

Before the performance, the pair sat down with The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines to discuss their star-studded opening night, developing the musical, and why Likes almost said no to taking on the role.

"The Broadway gig is such a large gig and originally when they called me, much like Michael [J. Fox] in the film's casting, I wasn't available at first ... but because [Almost Famous] closed early, I was able to take some time and train my body for this one," Likes shared.

Watch the interview and performance of "It Works" below!

Produced by Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.



Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Joining Likes and Bart in the musical are Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen).

The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.

Watch the performance here:

Watch Likes and Bart discuss the musical with Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines here: