Video: Watch Ariana DeBose's Best Musical Moments Ahead of Her Tony Awards Return

Ariana DeBose is back as the host for the The 76th Annual Tony Awards!

The Oscar winner is set to return to celebrate Broadway live from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The Tonys will air on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2.

Before her star turn as Anita in Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story film adaptation, DeBose was seen on Broadway in hit musicals like Hamilton, Pippin, Summer, Bring It On, and more. She has also been seen on screen in The Prom and Schmigadoon!

Ahead of her return as the host of the Tony Awards, watch our favorite musical moments from Ariana DeBose below!

