Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose's Best Musical Moments Ahead of Her Tony Awards Return

Ariana DeBose will host the Tony Awards live from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Ariana DeBose is back as the host for the The 76th Annual Tony Awards!

The Oscar winner is set to return to celebrate Broadway live from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The Tonys will air on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2.

Before her star turn as Anita in Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story film adaptation, DeBose was seen on Broadway in hit musicals like Hamilton, Pippin, Summer, Bring It On, and more. She has also been seen on screen in The Prom and Schmigadoon!

Ahead of her return as the host of the Tony Awards, watch our favorite musical moments from Ariana DeBose below!

Watch Ariana DeBose's 2022 Tony Awards opening number here:

Watch Ariana DeBose perform "Last Dance" with the cast of SUMMER at the 2018 Tony Awards here:

Watch Ariana DeBose perform "America" in West Side Story here:

Watch Ariana DeBose perform "Alyssa Greene" from The Prom on Netflix here:

Watch Ariana DeBose perform "With All of Your Heart Singalong" in Schmigadoon here:

Watch Ariana DeBose perform "The Wizard & I" from Wicked here:

Watch Ariana DeBose perform "Hand In My Pocket" by Alanis Morissette here:



Related Stories
Ariana DeBose Will Be Back to Host the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo
Ariana DeBose Will Be Back to Host the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will return to host The 76th Annual Tony Awards, from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11. We have all the details here!
Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility for 2022-2023 Season Photo
Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility for 2022-2023 Season
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of seven Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season.
2022 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards Recipients Announced Photo
2022 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards Recipients Announced
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced the award recipients for 2022. See the full list here!
See the Full List of Nominations for the 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Photo
See the Full List of Nominations for the 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards
Nominations for the 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway have been announced! See the full list!

From This Author - Michael Major


Extended THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING Adds More Theatrical DatesExtended THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING Adds More Theatrical Dates
April 11, 2023

Prior to each screening, attendees will be treated to a special introduction by franchise star Elijah Wood, as he discusses the lasting impact of the “Lord Of The Rings” universe and the rich worlds and beloved characters that keep viewers coming back for more. Fans will also be treated to exclusive coverage of the new “Lord Of The Rings” game.
Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For 'Modus Operandi'Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For 'Modus Operandi'
April 11, 2023

The release is accompanied by a video directed by Fatos Marishta, which features Frankie Cosmos and Juan roaming NYC aimlessly, trying to communicate on their flip phones. The album features many other familiar female collaborators like Y La Bamba and Zoe Gotusso, who sings on his first single “Milanesa al Pan.”
The Holy Gasp Releases New Album '…And the Lord Hath Taken Away'The Holy Gasp Releases New Album '…And the Lord Hath Taken Away'
April 11, 2023

Toronto-born founder of The Holy Gasp, Benjamin Hackman, along with fellow composer, Anthony William Wallace, and Maestro Robert W. Stevenson, continue their undefinable style, aiming their artform towards the intersection of words and music on the newly released album, “…And the Lord Hath Taken Away.”
DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album 'Systemic'DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album 'Systemic'
April 11, 2023

Divide and Dissolve’s new album Systemic examines the systems that bind us and calls for a system that facilitates life for everyone. It’s a message that fits with the band’s core intention: to make music that honours their ancestors and Indigenous land, to oppose white supremacy, and to work towards a future of Black and Indigenous liberation.
NavelGaze Releases New Album 'who/am/i'NavelGaze Releases New Album 'who/am/i'
April 11, 2023

The album was produced and written by NavelGaze with mixing and mastering by Amy Sargeant. NavelGaze is a one-person experimental artist, based in Meanjin (Brisbane), Australia. After spending her teenage years playing in various prog rock and heavy metal bands, she started releasing her own music when she was 16.
share