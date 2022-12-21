Video: Watch Ailey's Opening Night Gala at New York City Center
Watch performances by Ailey’s extraordinary dancers that marked the launch of Ailey’s annual season starting in New York City.
The Ailey organization is sharing the gift of holiday Revelations with a free streaming of the 2022 Opening Night Gala at New York City Center from today, Wednesday, December 21 through Monday, January 2.
Watch below!
The one-night-only celebration features special appearances from Honorary Chair Tamron Hall, the two-time Emmy-winning TV host, journalist, author and producer, and philanthropist Denise Littlefield Sobel, the Honoree. Star-studded red carpet highlights and performances by Ailey's extraordinary dancers mark the launch of Ailey's annual season starting in New York City that continues across the country on a 2023 North American tour. The dynamic dancing includes acclaimed Italian choreographer Mauro Bigonzetti's Festa Barocca with Constance Stamatiou and talented students from The Ailey School, excerpt from Alvin Ailey's dazzling Night Creature set to a sparkling score by Duke Ellington, Robert Battle's tender Unfold danced to Gustave Charpentier's exquisite aria sung by Brandie Sutton, Mr. Ailey's beloved Revelations and more. For more information, please visit alvinailey.org/opening-night-gala.
Following the Opening Night Gala broadcast, Ailey All Access continues with another special program that begins streaming on Alvin Ailey's birthday. From January 5 - 11, viewers will be treated to highlights of Mr. Ailey's works featuring perennial favorite Blues Suite (1958) and seldom-seen gems Mary Lou's Mass (1971), Hidden Rites (1973), For 'Bird' - With Love (1984) and Opus McShann (1988).
Ailey Extension will also pay tribute to the organization's founder with a Celebrating Alvin Ailey workshop. On Saturday, January 7 at 3pm ET National Director of AileyCamp and former Ailey dancer Nasha Thomas will invite all to step into the world of Alvin Ailey's choreography and his classic works. This unique opportunity offers fans of the Company to explore Mr. Ailey's genius as a choreographer while learning more about his impact on the dance world and American history. To sign-up to join at the Ailey studios or online, click here.
Ailey All Access virtual programming is the continuation of the organization's commitment to furthering the pioneering vision of founder Alvin Ailey by finding new ways to inspire and celebrate the indomitable human spirit through dance. To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Ailey Extension on Facebook and Instagram, The Ailey School on Instagram, Alvin Ailey Official on TikTok, and visit www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.
Each year, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater enlightens and unites with a universal celebration of the human spirit through the African-American heritage and the modern dance tradition in performances around the world. For further information on Ailey's performances and programs, including coast-to-coast tours by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Ailey II, visit www.alvinailey.org.
