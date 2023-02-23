Video: Warren Carlyle & Sierra Boggess Are Bringing THE SECRET GARDEN Back to Life

Sierra Boggess and Warren Carlyle want you to come to their garden... in Los Angeles. Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon's beloved musical The Secret Garden is finally back onstage at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre, where the classic tale is being retold for a new generation. The show, which was delayed due to the pandemic, is now back on track to eventually transfer to Broadway.

"I spoke to Marsha [Norman] the other day and she said, 'This thing is wick! You are bringing this show back to life after 31 years. Here it comes!'" director and choreographer Warren Carlyle told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "And we all feel that, we really do. We feel the life of it and the rebirth of it and it is very exciting."

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy of MurphyMade

The Secret Garden follows the young, orphaned Mary Lennox as she's sent from her home in India to live with her reclusive uncle on his haunted English country estate. Guided by an exceptionally beautiful score, audiences will be swept away with Mary's unapologetic curiosity as she is joined with the help of unlikely companions transporting her on a thrilling quest to untangle the pieces of her family's past and - most importantly - discover herself.

Sierra Boggess plays Lily in the musical. "I love everything about her," she explained. "First of all, I love that I'm exhausted by the end of the night- not just vocally, but because I have to be present the entire show. Lily isn't written into [the whole show] but Warren has added Lily to witness a lot. So I'm present for a lot of the songs that I've always wanted to be present for."

Watch below as the pair chats more with Richard Ridge about the joys of bringing this classic story back to life and give us the scoop on its next steps!