Video: Warren Carlyle & Sierra Boggess Are Bringing THE SECRET GARDEN Back to Life

The Secret Garden runs through March 26, 2023 at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Sierra Boggess and Warren Carlyle want you to come to their garden... in Los Angeles. Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon's beloved musical The Secret Garden is finally back onstage at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre, where the classic tale is being retold for a new generation. The show, which was delayed due to the pandemic, is now back on track to eventually transfer to Broadway.

"I spoke to Marsha [Norman] the other day and she said, 'This thing is wick! You are bringing this show back to life after 31 years. Here it comes!'" director and choreographer Warren Carlyle told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "And we all feel that, we really do. We feel the life of it and the rebirth of it and it is very exciting."

The Secret Garden follows the young, orphaned Mary Lennox as she's sent from her home in India to live with her reclusive uncle on his haunted English country estate. Guided by an exceptionally beautiful score, audiences will be swept away with Mary's unapologetic curiosity as she is joined with the help of unlikely companions transporting her on a thrilling quest to untangle the pieces of her family's past and - most importantly - discover herself.

Sierra Boggess plays Lily in the musical. "I love everything about her," she explained. "First of all, I love that I'm exhausted by the end of the night- not just vocally, but because I have to be present the entire show. Lily isn't written into [the whole show] but Warren has added Lily to witness a lot. So I'm present for a lot of the songs that I've always wanted to be present for."

Watch below as the pair chats more with Richard Ridge about the joys of bringing this classic story back to life and give us the scoop on its next steps!




Video: Mauricio Martínez Is Singing Roles That Might Have Been at 54 BelowVideo: Mauricio Martínez Is Singing Roles That Might Have Been at 54 Below
February 21, 2023

Emmy Award winner and Tony Award watcher Mauricio Martínez has had a lot of self-tape sides filling up his Dropbox. In his new show, 5’11, Based in NYC, he’s putting those to good use in a musical “What If…,” sorting through what might have been. In this video, he chats with Richard Ridge about the upcoming gig.
Exclusive: What Goes Into Casting a Broadway Show? Casting Directors Tell AllExclusive: What Goes Into Casting a Broadway Show? Casting Directors Tell All
February 19, 2023

Ever wonder what goes into casting a Broadway show? In this video, casting directors Bernard Telsey, Erica Hart, and Erica Jensen explain how the job works and how it has evolved in the last several years.
Video: Scott Coulter Is Bringing Disco Home to 54 BelowVideo: Scott Coulter Is Bringing Disco Home to 54 Below
February 15, 2023

Dance the night away on the first Wednesday of every month as you relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In this video, Scott Coulter tells Richard Ridge all about the return of Turn the Beat Around!
Video: Can You Solve the Mystery at THE ART OF KILLIN' IT?Video: Can You Solve the Mystery at THE ART OF KILLIN' IT?
February 13, 2023

The Art of Killin' it has gotten a killer REVAMP! Since June 2022 this immersive murder mystery show has an official open-ended run. With multiple endings, more props and new special guest every show- this experience is to die for! In this video, Richard Ridge gets a special sneak peek of the experience with creator Jordon Waters.
Video: Amy Spanger Opens Up About the Magic of SondheimVideo: Amy Spanger Opens Up About the Magic of Sondheim
February 10, 2023

Amy Spanger is starring in Side By Side By Sondheim, now running at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and she's telling us all about it in this video!
