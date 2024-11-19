Video: WICKED Takes Over THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







It is opening week for the big screen adaptation of Wicked and to celebrate the film's leading cast stopped by to take over The Kelly Clarkson show!

See Kelly's show get Ozified in an extended interview with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, and Jonathan Bailey as they dish on Wicked tattoos, the film's stunning costumes, Cynthia's personalized playlists, and more!

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.