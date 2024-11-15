Video: WICKED Roblox RP Receives Sorcery Update

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wicked on Roblox has received an update! Users of the popular online game can now enjoy more new features including the SORCERY RACE OBBY, where players can flex sorcery powers to earn Emeralds. Another feature is The SECRET HANDSHAKE EMOTE, the first Roblox emote designed to face each other and pull off the ultimate secret handshake! Additionally, the Ozdust Ball feature will launch on November 19.

The Roblox game includes several fan-favorite Wicked characters including Glinda, Elphaba, and Madame Morrible. Joining will allow users to attend classes on the Shiz University campus, earn Aura Points, get free UGC (user-generated content), and reserve a Shiz dorm room.

A new video trailer for the game samples some of the film's musical numbers (in Roblox form) such as Dancing Through Life and The Wizard and I. Roblox users that buy a ticket to the movie through Fandango can also earn free Wicked UGC for the game. Learn more about how to play HERE.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.