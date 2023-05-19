Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)

Sara Bareilles is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

By:
Do you know what you wish? Sara Bareilles sure does. Though her radiant performance in Into the Woods just earned Sara her first acting nomination, she is no stranger to the Tony Awards. Before hosting the ceremony with Josh Groban in 2018, she was nominated for her work on Waitress in 2016.

"Coming through these waters as a composer was so out-of-body. I never imagined it for myself. It was so strange and surreal," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "But I imagined myself onstage as a little kid... so there is something really childlike an delicious about this experience."

Below, watch as Sara chats more about what made this revival so special, why this role was so important to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





