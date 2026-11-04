Video: The Rockettes Debut First New Tap Number in 20 Years 'Ring'

The Rockettes are ringing in the holiday season with their first new tap number in 20 years. The 2026 Christmas Spectacular will feature the debut of "Ring," which was co-choreographed by Chloe Arnold and Julie Branam.

Watch a first look at the new number below as the Christmas Spectacular begins performances at Radio City Music Hall.

The 2026 production also includes new camera technology that will be used during every number of the show. Multiple on-stage cameras have been integrated into the production to give audiences a closer look at the Rockettes’ precision and formations.

Audiences will be able to see new perspectives ranging from a bird’s eye view, to the wings of Radio City, to the back of the stage. The view points are displayed in real time on screens flanking the stage.

With the addition of “Ring,” there are now ten show-stopping Rockettes numbers in the Christmas Spectacular – the most in the show’s history. The 2026 Christmas Spectacular opens on November 4 and runs through January 4 – only at Radio City Music Hall

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