Cynthia Erivo Joins Snoop Dogg Biopic as Tupac Shakur’s Mother

Cynthia Erivo has joined the cast of Snoop, the upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic, as Tupac Shakur’s mother, Afeni Shakur. Universal Pictures’ upcoming film will be directed by Craig Brewer and stars Jonathan Daviss in the title role.

Erivo's part will be a key role in the film, The Hollywood Reporter says. Shakur is a former Black Panther activist who had a strained relationship with her son, serving as the inspiration for his top 10 hit “Dear Mama.”

The film is currently in production in Southern California. The cast also includes Myles Bullock Be, Lauren London, Camron Jones, Algee Smith, Tre Hale, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Olly Sholotan, Corey Champagne, Jonica Booth and SwayvoTwain.

A two-time Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee, Cynthia Erivo's acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in the Wicked films earned her widespread recognition, including Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, and NAACP nominations. Earlier this year, she returned to the West End in Dracula, taking on 23 characters in an ambitious one-woman production.

An accomplished recording artist as well as an actor, Erivo recently earned her second Grammy Award for “Defying Gravity,” performed with Ariana Grande. She made her Broadway debut with her Tony Award winning performance in The Color Purple. She was recently seen onstage in Dracula.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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