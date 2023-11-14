Video: The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night

Harmony is now running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Nov. 14, 2023

It was a big night yesterday at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. That's because HarmonyBarry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's decades-in-the-making new musical, took its first official Broadway bow.

"I don't really know what to feel," Manilow told Richard Ridge on the red carpet. "This road has been so long that now that [opening night] is here, I don't even know if I'm excited or not! It's numbing!"

Directed and choreographed by Tony® Award  winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites. 

Berlin, 1927. Six remarkably talented young men form a singing group who become international sensations: The Comedian Harmonists. They sell millions of records, star in major motion pictures, and play the biggest theaters around the world. By 1935, they were never heard from again. What happened? That’s the extraordinary true story of Harmony.

"Harmony is resonating now more than ever," added Sussman. "There are lines that are getting a response now that didn't two years ago- only because the headlines are outpacing us. I fear that people think we wrote to the headlines, but those lines are 10, 15, 20 years old."

Watch below as more of the creative team hits the red carpet ahead of the opening night perfomance to celebrate the momentous occasion. 





