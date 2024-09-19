Video: The Best of Danny Burstein

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Gypsy has found a Herbie in Tony winner Danny Burstein, who will join previously announced Audra McDonald in the much-anticipated new revival. Burstein last appeared on Broadway in 2023's Pictures From Home. Gypsy will mark his 20th Broadway show and his 7th Broadway musical revival.

GYPSY performances will begin Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Broadway’s newly renovated Majestic Theatre and the show will officially open on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

While we await the start of previews, recap some of his greatest onstage highlights!

Danny performs the opening of Moulin Rouge! on GMA:

Danny sings "Get Me to the Church on Time" from the 2018 revival of My Fair Lady:

Danny performs a medley from the 2016 revival of Fiddler on the Roof:

Danny performs "The God Why Don't You Love Me Blues" from the 2011 revival of Follies:

Danny performs scene from 2010's Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown:

Danny performs "There Is Nothing Like a Dame" from the 2008 revival of South Pacific: