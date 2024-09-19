Video: The Best of Danny Burstein

Burstein will soon star in Gypsy opposite Audra McDonald.
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Gypsy has found a Herbie in Tony winner Danny Burstein, who will join previously announced Audra McDonald in the much-anticipated new revival. Burstein last appeared on Broadway in 2023's Pictures From Home. Gypsy will mark his 20th Broadway show and his 7th Broadway musical revival.
GYPSY performances will begin Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Broadway’s newly renovated Majestic Theatre and the show will officially open on Thursday, December 19, 2024.
While we await the start of previews, recap some of his greatest onstage highlights!
Videos