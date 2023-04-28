Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story in TALES OF THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE

Performances have begun for George Street Playhouse's world premiere of Tales from the Guttenberg Bible written by and starring Steve Guttenberg at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Featuring 90 characters, four actors, and one Steve Guttenberg, this fully staged production is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

Directed by George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint, the cast also includes Arnie Burton, Dan Domingues, Steve Guttenberg and Carine Montbertrand.

Tales from the Guttenberg Bible, is a farcical, laugh-out-loud story written by and starring veteran screen actor Steve Guttenberg (Three Men and a Baby, Police Academy, Cocoon). This hilarious journey from the Guttenberg's family home on Long Island to the glamour of Hollywood as Guttenberg himself tells-all - i.e. how he broke into the Paramount Lot - to his run-ins with everyone from Paul Reiser to Tom Selleck, Kevin Bacon to Merv Griffin. It would be an unbelievable tale, if it wasn't true (mostly).

"This story has been swirling around my brain for years and I've gotten it out in pieces but now I feel the tale must be told," exlplained Steve. "My aim is to entertain and for people to learn what an actor really does to break in, break out and grab opportunity when the door opens. It's a Valentine to my family, friends and Hollywood. I have much to be grateful for and can't wait to share it all with a live audience."

