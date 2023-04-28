Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story in TALES OF THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE

Tales from the Guttenberg Bible is now running at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Performances have begun for George Street Playhouse's world premiere of Tales from the Guttenberg Bible written by and starring Steve Guttenberg at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Featuring 90 characters, four actors, and one Steve Guttenberg, this fully staged production is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

Directed by George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint, the cast also includes Arnie Burton, Dan Domingues, Steve Guttenberg and Carine Montbertrand.

Tales from the Guttenberg Bible, is a farcical, laugh-out-loud story written by and starring veteran screen actor Steve Guttenberg (Three Men and a Baby, Police Academy, Cocoon). This hilarious journey from the Guttenberg's family home on Long Island to the glamour of Hollywood as Guttenberg himself tells-all - i.e. how he broke into the Paramount Lot - to his run-ins with everyone from Paul Reiser to Tom Selleck, Kevin Bacon to Merv Griffin. It would be an unbelievable tale, if it wasn't true (mostly).

"This story has been swirling around my brain for years and I've gotten it out in pieces but now I feel the tale must be told," exlplained Steve. "My aim is to entertain and for people to learn what an actor really does to break in, break out and grab opportunity when the door opens. It's a Valentine to my family, friends and Hollywood. I have much to be grateful for and can't wait to share it all with a live audience."

Watch below as Steve chats with Richard Ridge ahead of the start of performances!








Related Stories
Video: Alex Joseph Grayson Digs Deep Into His Complex PARADE Character Photo
Video: Alex Joseph Grayson Digs Deep Into His Complex PARADE Character
Taking on one of the more complex characters of this Broadway season is Alex Joseph Grayson, who is bringing audiences to their feet with his performance in Parade.
Exclusive: Broadway Legend (and Author) Chita Rivera Unpacks Her Life in the Theatre Photo
Exclusive: Broadway Legend (and Author) Chita Rivera Unpacks Her Life in the Theatre
She was born Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero—until the entertainment world renamed her. But Dolores—the irreverent side of the sensual, dark and ferocious Chita—was always present center stage, and was influential in creating some of Broadway most iconic and acclaimed roles, including Anita in West Side Story‚ the part that made her a star—Rosie in Bye Bye, Birdie, Velma in Chicago, and Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman. In this video, watch as Broadway legend Chita Rivera chats with Richard Ridge about her new memoir!
Video: How CAMELOTs Andrew Burnap Is Taking on This Seasons Most Legendary Role Photo
Video: How CAMELOT's Andrew Burnap Is Taking on This Season's Most Legendary Role
Just a year and a half ago, Andrew Burnap was accepting a Tony Award for his Broadway debut performance in The Inheritance. This season, he's back in a show that is perhaps even more epic than the last.
Video: Wayne Cilento Unpacks His 50 Years Onstage and Bringing DANCIN Back to Broadway Photo
Video: Wayne Cilento Unpacks His 50 Years Onstage and Bringing DANCIN' Back to Broadway
50 years after making his Broadway debut in Irene, Wayne Cilento is lighting up Broadway again with his dazzling revival of Dancin'. Watch as he tells us all about how he brought this Fosse classic back to life for a new generation of theatre-goers.

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Gro... (read more about this author)


Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story in TALES OF THE GUTTENBERG BIBLEVideo: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story in TALES OF THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE
April 28, 2023

Performances have begun for George Street Playhouse's world premiere of Tales from the Guttenberg Bible written by and starring Steve Guttenberg at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.
Video: Alex Joseph Grayson Digs Deep Into His Complex PARADE CharacterVideo: Alex Joseph Grayson Digs Deep Into His Complex PARADE Character
April 26, 2023

Taking on one of the more complex characters of this Broadway season is Alex Joseph Grayson, who is bringing audiences to their feet with his performance in Parade.
Exclusive: Broadway Legend (and Author) Chita Rivera Unpacks Her Life in the TheatreExclusive: Broadway Legend (and Author) Chita Rivera Unpacks Her Life in the Theatre
April 25, 2023

She was born Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero—until the entertainment world renamed her. But Dolores—the irreverent side of the sensual, dark and ferocious Chita—was always present center stage, and was influential in creating some of Broadway most iconic and acclaimed roles, including Anita in West Side Story‚ the part that made her a star—Rosie in Bye Bye, Birdie, Velma in Chicago, and Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman. In this video, watch as Broadway legend Chita Rivera chats with Richard Ridge about her new memoir!
Video: How CAMELOT's Andrew Burnap Is Taking on This Season's Most Legendary RoleVideo: How CAMELOT's Andrew Burnap Is Taking on This Season's Most Legendary Role
April 24, 2023

Just a year and a half ago, Andrew Burnap was accepting a Tony Award for his Broadway debut performance in The Inheritance. This season, he's back in a show that is perhaps even more epic than the last.
Video: Wayne Cilento Unpacks His 50 Years Onstage and Bringing DANCIN' Back to BroadwayVideo: Wayne Cilento Unpacks His 50 Years Onstage and Bringing DANCIN' Back to Broadway
April 24, 2023

50 years after making his Broadway debut in Irene, Wayne Cilento is lighting up Broadway again with his dazzling revival of Dancin'. Watch as he tells us all about how he brought this Fosse classic back to life for a new generation of theatre-goers.
share