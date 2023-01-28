Video: Stephanie J. Block Unpacks Norma Desmond

Who is Norma Desmond? "I find her to be remarkably human," explained Stephanie J. Block in a recent interview with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I know that sometimes it can be deemed that Norma is very theatrical, but she is a human being! Anyone who acts this over the top and obsessed... something has happened. There has been harm, fear... it's a mental health issue. If there were to be the right medication or even the language for mental health in the 1930s or 40s, this story could be different."

The Broadway powerhouse soon stars as former silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond in The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. She will appear opposite Derek Klena as Joe Gillis, Auli'i Cravalho as Betty Schaefer, and Nathan Gunn as Max von Mayerling.

'Sammi [Cannold] and I had a lot of conversations. We didn't want it to be the audience watching this circus apparition who is grand and glorious, but that [they see] the humanity sometimes. I want to make sure that this audience sees a fearful, vulnerable, sometimes lovable and silly human, so that when the bottom really drops out, there is a reason why."

Watch below as Block chats more about the complex character that is Norma and sings a bit of "As If We Never Said Goodbye".