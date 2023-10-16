Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!

Gutenberg is playing through Sunday, January 28, 2024.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Gutenberg! The Musical! Show Information
It was a big night last Thursday at the James Earl Jones Theatre, where Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells returned to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! written by Tony and Emmy Award nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out interviews from the star studded red carpet with Jimmy Fallon, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Nathan Lane, Kerry Butler, Nikki M. James and more!





