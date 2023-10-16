Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!

It was a big night last Thursday at the James Earl Jones Theatre, where Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells returned to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! written by Tony and Emmy Award nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show.

