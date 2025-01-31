Video: Sadie Sink Talks Broadway Return in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sadie Sink is returning to Broadway in John Proctor is the Villain, a new play by Kimberly Belflower opening this Spring. Ahead of its premiere, the Stranger Things star visited The Tonight Show to talk about her love for theater and returning to the Broadway stage for the first time since 2015's The Audience.

"I'm so excited," Sink told Jimmy Fallon during the interview. "It's kind of been at the forefront of my mind, returning to theater, especially anticipating the end of Stranger Things." She explained the premise of the play itself, which follows a group of high-school students studying The Crucible during the MeToo Movement. "It's sort of a re-examination of Arthur Miller's play, but through the lens of my generation."

Also during the interview, she recalled seeing her first Broadway show and her lifelong obsession with Wicked, which now includes the 2024 blockbuster film. "The movie was a huge deal...It was everything," shared Sink. Watch the full conversation, where she also talked about High School Musical and first meeting her Stranger Things co-stars while on Broadway.

Directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain will begin performances on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at the Booth Theatre, with an opening night set for Monday, April 14.

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor is the Villain is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.

The creative team for John Proctor is the Villain will include scenic design by AMP featuring Teresa Williams, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Hannah Wasileski, movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger, intimacy coordination by Ann James, voice / dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington, and casting by Taylor Williams.