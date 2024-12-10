Video: SPONGEBOB's Ethan Slater & Stephanie Hsu Reunite on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's a Spongebob musical reunion! Ethan Slater and Stephanie Hsu, who starred in the original Broadway production of the musical, both visited The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss their latest projects, Wicked and Laid.

During the interview, the two friends and former co-stars remembered meeting for the first time in an early workshop of the musical around 2013 before the show made its way to Broadway. In the show, Slater played the titular role with Hsu taking on the character Plankton's wife Karen.

On the subject of Wicked, Hsu told her co-star Slater that he's "the best Boq" she's ever seen. The actress recently put her own Wicked rumblings to rest, when she revealed that she did not audition for the character of Galinda, despite rumors. "I was asked to audition but I don't feel in my heart to be a Glinda/Galinda," she recently said. Watch the Kelly Clarkson appearance here.

Best known for her Academy Award-nominated performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hsu's stage credits also Be More Chill. She will next be seen in the TV series Laid, which debuts on Peacock on December 19.

Slater is currently starring as Boq in the Wicked movie. Currently in theaters, the film also stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.