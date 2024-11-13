Video: SISTER ACT 2 Cast Performs for Whoopi Goldberg Birthday Tribute

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was released in 1993 and starred Goldberg, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lauryn Hill, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. In 2022, Goldberg told her Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy that a sequel "is happening" and that she would be receiving a script later that year, citing the major success of Hocus Pocus 2 leading to further interest in another Sister Act film.

The Sister Act 3 script is written by Tyler Perry, who has said "the Hollywood system moves a little slower" than he would like but they are "off to a great start" and "just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction."