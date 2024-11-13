Video: SISTER ACT 2 Cast Performs for Whoopi Goldberg Birthday Tribute

The cast and crew celebrated the 30th anniversary of the film on The View earlier this year.
Following the Sister Act 2 30th anniversary reunion on The View earlier this year, the original cast has once again reunited to pay tribute to Whoopi Goldberg on her birthday. The cast joined forces to sing 'To Her & Sir With Love'.
The tribute includes performances from Ryan Toby, David Kater, Monica Calhoun, Dionna Nichelle, Alex Martin, Frank Odell Howard, Jermaine Montell, Deedee Magno Hall, Ashley Thompson, Deondray Gossfield, Bryson Camper, Michael Korte & Dottie. It is dedicated to the life of the late star Maggie Smith and the film's director Bill Duke.
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was released in 1993 and starred Goldberg, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lauryn Hill, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. In 2022, Goldberg told her Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy that a sequel "is happening" and that she would be receiving a script later that year, citing the major success of Hocus Pocus 2 leading to further interest in another Sister Act film.
The Sister Act 3 script is written by Tyler Perry, who has said "the Hollywood system moves a little slower" than he would like but they are "off to a great start" and "just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction."
