Video: Ryan Reynolds Crashes Hugh Jackman's First Radio City Music Hall Concert Performance

Ryan Reynolds made a guest appearance last night at Hugh Jackman's first Radio City Music Hall concert to host a mid-show audience Q&A. Watch the Deadpool star's appearance in the video here!

"I was told that this was going to be a comedy version of Les Mis as a one man show. We all said we thought it was a terrible idea, but he carried on," Reynolds joked as he made his way toward the stage from the audience.

Reynolds then took questions from audience members while ribbing Jackman, before discussing his experience first working with Jackman on X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

"I was young still, I was impressionable. I didn't know what was going to happen," said Reynolds. "But what I saw was probably the best thing that anyone could possibly experience if you're young and working your way up in the industry. I saw this gentleman here walk around that set, and just like here, he knew every single person's name--even if he was making them up half the time. He showed a kind of courtesy and gentleness and curiosity and he put value into every single crew member that we were working with."

Performances of Jackman's New York With Love concert series run through October 4. In his first live concert series in five years, Jackman will perform songs from some of his most iconic roles, also including The Boy From Oz and other surprises from his career.

About Hugh Jackman

This year brought Jackman a critically and commercially successful film Deadpool & Wolverine smashing box-office records, already cresting $1.3 billion worldwide. Jackman garnered an Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

Jackman’s standout performance also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. For his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, Jackman received a GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media. Sales for the soundtrack to the film broke records around the world and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in The Music Man. His other Broadway credits include The River; Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway; A Steady Rain; and The Boy From Oz. He appeared in the West End production of Oklahoma! in 1998, as well as Off-Broadway in Carousel in 2002.