Photos: First Look at Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and Corbin Bleu in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

You can now get a first look at production photos of Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby, Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan, and Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby on Broadway.

They are joined by original cast member Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Matthew Saldívar as Meyer Wolfsheim.

The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.