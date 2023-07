BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony Bennett, iconic singer and performer, has died at age 96. Read his full obituary here.

While not a Broadway performer himself, Bennett often performed songs popularized in the Broadway canon. Below, check out our roundup of Tony Bennett performing Broadway songs.

Broadway Medley

Anything Goes (With Lady Gaga)

My Favorite Things

On A Clear Day You Can See Forever

Ain't Misbehavin'

The Lady is a Tramp (With Lady Gaga)

Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me)

I Can't Give You Anything But Love (With Lady Gaga)

Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered (With Lady Gaga)

I Get a Kick Out of You (With Lady Gaga)

Love For Sale (With Lady Gaga)

On the Sunny Side of the Street

New York, New York (With Andrea Bocelli)

Somewhere Over the Rainbow

Put On A Happy Face

Climb Ev'ry Mountain

You'll Never Get Away From Me

Just In Time

Follow Me

Love Look Away

Comes Once in a Lifetime

The Party's Over

Lullaby of Broadway