Video Roundup: Laura Linney Accepts Golden Globes, Emmys, and More!
Laura Linney is back on Broadway in the new one-woman play, My Name is Lucy Barton!
The show comes to Broadway following a sold-out sensation run originally produced by the London Theatre Company at the Bridge Theatre in London,
Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.
Linney has won many awards throughout her successful stage and screen career, including 2 Golden Globes, 3 Primetime Emmys, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Webby Award, and a Muse Award. In addition, she has been nominated for 3 Academy Awards and 4 Tony Awards.
Check out a roundup of Linney winning some of her awards, plus some of her acceptance speeches, below!