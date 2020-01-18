Video Roundup: Laura Linney Accepts Golden Globes, Emmys, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

Laura Linney is back on Broadway in the new one-woman play, My Name is Lucy Barton!

The show comes to Broadway following a sold-out sensation run originally produced by the London Theatre Company at the Bridge Theatre in London,

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

Linney has won many awards throughout her successful stage and screen career, including 2 Golden Globes, 3 Primetime Emmys, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Webby Award, and a Muse Award. In addition, she has been nominated for 3 Academy Awards and 4 Tony Awards.

Check out a roundup of Linney winning some of her awards, plus some of her acceptance speeches, below!

2002 Emmys - Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for "Wild Iris"

2008 Muse Awards

2009 Golden Globes - Best Actress in a TV Movie for "John Adams"

2011 Golden Globes - Best Actress TV Series Musical or Comedy for "The Big C"

2018 Webby Awards - Webby Best Actress

2013 Emmy Awards - Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for "The Big C: Hereafter"

Related Articles