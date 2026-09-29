Video: Ramin Karimloo & Andrew Lloyd Webber Open THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's 40th Anniversary Shanghai Season
Karimloo honored the company's past and future in a curtain speech before welcoming Andrew Lloyd Webber to the stage.
Ramin Karimloo helped launch The Phantom of the Opera's 40th Anniversary Shanghai Farewell Season with a heartfelt curtain speech, celebrating both the veterans and the newcomers who make up the production's company.
"It is an absolute honor to be here in Shanghai, being part of this extraordinary company," Karimloo told the audience following the performance.
Gesturing to the cast behind him, he noted the "so much history on the stage," pointing out that some members of the company have "carried this production for many years all across the world." He also recognized the performers who represent the show's next chapter, calling them "the future of this production" who "will tell the story for many, many more years."
"Truly a unique company, and I'm so grateful to be part of it now," he said.
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The Phantom of the Opera 40th Anniversary Farewell Season Shanghai 29th September 2026 • Phantom Ramin Karimloo, Bebe Moss Christine Daaé and Raoul Vicomte de Chagny Ralph Watts • Speeches Ramin Karimloo and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber #phantomoftheopera #thephantomoftheoper #phantom40th #raminkarimloo #musicaltheatre 》 credits 📸 rednote ID: 5394237490 海蒂♬ original sound - Pₑᵣfₒᵣₘᵢₙg Aᵣₜₛ wₒᵣₗdwᵢdₑ
Karimloo then marked the significance of the evening. "Tonight is the start of a very special season," he said. "And I couldn't think of a more fitting way to kick off the 40th anniversary Shanghai Farewell Season of The Phantom of the Opera."
He closed by turning the spotlight to the man behind the musical. "My friends, we all in this building have one thing in common," Karimloo said. "None of us would be here without this one very special man." He then invited "our composer, our creator, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber" to join him onstage to officially kick off the season.
Lloyd Webber followed with remarks of his own, praising the Shanghai company and Harold Prince's original staging, which he described as possibly the greatest production of his music ever mounted.
Lloyd Webber also teased that Shanghai would likely be the next home of Masquerade, the immersive staging of the musical directed by Diane Paulus.
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