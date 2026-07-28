Video: RAGTIME's Marina Kondo Sings National Anthem at Mets Game For Japanese Heritage Night

Ragtime cast member Marina Kondo performed the National Anthem at a recent Mets game for Japanese Heritage Night. Watch Kondo perform on the field at Citi Field in the new video.

Kondo has been seen on stage in KPOP, Company, Frozen, and the King & I. Her other New York credits include Road Show (NYCC), See What I Wanna See (OOTB), KPOP (Ars Nova). She has been seen on screen in Succession.

Featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

Ragtime is currently running through August 16 on Broadway, where it has broken its own house record at the Vivian Beaumont Theater with a gross of $1,625,400.00 for the week ending 7/26/26, becoming the highest weekly gross in the history of Lincoln Center Theater.

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