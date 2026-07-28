Julie Andrews Will Release Children's Book About Her 'Singing' Dog

Julie Andrews has teamed up with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton to release a new children's book. Titled "Shy", the book tells the story of a shy puppy who discovers the magic of music. The story is inspired by Andrews' real-life "singing" dog, who howled during rehearsals of My Fair Lady. The book is illustrated by Eva Byrne.

"Shy" will go on sale August 11 via Abrams Books. Learn more and pre-order the book here.

About Shy

Shy is the smallest and quietest pup at the shelter. The world feels big, loud, and a bit scary to her sweet and gentle soul. But when a man with kind eyes brings her home, she feels safe with her new best friend—and keeps him company while he practices at his piano. Beautiful, unfamiliar sounds dance in the air when the piano man plays, and something inside her begins to stir. The piano man has an important performance ahead, but it may be a performance no one, especially the piano man, ever expected.

About Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews’s legendary career encompasses the Broadway and London stages, as well as multiple films, television shows, album releases, concert tours, directing assignments, podcasts, and the world of children’s publishing. Her first two novels for children, Mandy and The Last of the Really Great Whangdoodles, were published in the 1970s and remain in print to this day. In 2000, the title of Dame Commander of the British Empire was bestowed upon Andrews by Queen Elizabeth II for lifetime achievements in the arts and humanities. She was married to film director Blake Edwards for 41 years, and the couple have five children, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Emma Walton Hamilton is an award-winning writer, producer, editor, and educator. Together with her mother, Julie Andrews, she has written over 35 books for children and adults, and cocreated and coproduced the Netflix children’s television series Julie’s Greenroom, as well as the podcast Julie’s Library. Walton Hamilton’s original poetry collection, Door to Door, was published by Andrews McMeel. She serves on the faculty of Stony Brook University’s MFA in Creative Writing. Eva Byrne is the author-illustrator of Along Came Coco and Supernana, the former a Bank Street Book of the Year selection. She also illustrated the New York Times bestselling Princesses Wear Pants series and the Piglette series written by Katelyn Aronson. Byrne lives on the west coast of Ireland, in between the mountains and the sea.

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