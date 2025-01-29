Video: Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Next Project Will Be a Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he is working on a play as his next project.

Speaking to journalist, host and film insider Elvis Mitchell, Tarantino said, “If you’re wondering what I’m doing right now. I’m writing a play. It’s probably going to be the next thing I end up doing."

Just last year, BroadwayWorld reported that Tarantino was working on a comedy play. He went on to say that the play could end up coming to the big screen if it does well.

"If it’s a fiasco I probably won’t turn it into a movie. But if it’s a smash hit? It might be my last movie," he said.

Watch a clip from the interview below.

Quentin Tarantino began his career with the independent crime drama film Reservoir Dogs (1992). His second film, the crime drama Pulp Fiction (1994), was a major success and won numerous awards, including the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He next wrote and starred in the action horror film From Dusk till Dawn (1996). His third film as director, the crime drama Jackie Brown (1997), paid homage to blaxploitation films.

Tarantino wrote and directed the martial arts films Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) and Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004), with both volumes combined regarded as a single film. He then made the exploitation-slasher film Death Proof (2007), which was part of a double feature with From Dusk till Dawn director Robert Rodriguez, released under the collective title Grindhouse. His next film, Inglourious Basterds (2009), followed an alternate account of World War II. He followed this with Django Unchained (2012), a slave revenge Spaghetti Western which won him his second Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. His eighth film, The Hateful Eight (2015), was a revisionist Western thriller and opened to audiences with a roadshow release.

Tarantino's most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), was a comedy-drama set in the late 1960s about the transition of Old Hollywood to New Hollywood; his debut novel, a novelization of the film, was published in 2021. He has said that, though it is not definite, his current plan is for his next film to be his last before he retires.