Video: Proud of Our Boy! Happy Birthday, Telly Leung!

Today we wish a Happy Birthday to Broadway's Aladdin, Telly Leung!

Telly Leung most recently starred in Broadway's first acapella musical, In Transit, at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Last season, he starred opposite Lea Salonga and George Takei in Allegiance. He made his Broadway debut in the 2002 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song, followed by the Roundabout Theater Company revival of Pacific Overtures. Telly starred in the final Broadway cast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, which was filmed for DVD release, and also appeared on Broadway in the 2011 revival of Godspell. Telly originated the role of Boq in the Chicago production of the smash hit Wicked and, under the direction of Neil Patrick Harris, recreated his portrayal of Angel in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl.

His concert and regional credits include: Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, the Hippodrome in London, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, Paper Mill Playhouse, Philadelphia Theater Company, Ford's Theater, The Shakespeare Theater, Sacramento Music Circus, The St. Louis MUNY and more.

On Fox TV's "Glee," Leung was featured as Wes of the Dalton Academy Warblers opposite Darren Criss. Other television credits include "Law and Order: Criminal Intent," Hulu's "Deadbeat," Bravo's "Odd Mom Out" and the PBS documentary series "Broadway or Bust," where he can be seen coaching the next generation of Broadway talent during the annual Jimmy Awards.

Telly can be heard on numerous original Broadway cast albums and has two solo albums on the Yellow Sound Label, Songs for You (2012) and I'll Cover You (2016). For more information, visit www.tellyleung.com.

Happy Birthday, Telly!

